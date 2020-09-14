UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) 14 Sep 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 06:53 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :PAPER & board:

Century Paper & Board Mills.119.93

Cherat Packaging Limited.183.69

Merit Packaging Ltd.14.92

Packages Ltd.500.18

Pakistan Paper Products Ltd.112.03

Roshan Packages Limited.35.48

Security papers Ltd.226.32

PHARMACEUTICALS:

Abbott Laboratories Pak Ltd.(XD)770.05

AGP Limited.115.08

Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd.394.92

Glaxo SmithKline Healthcare Pak Ltd.302.01

Glaxo SmithKline Pakistan Ltd.180

Highnoon Laboratories Ltd.607.01

IBL HealthCare Limited.85.1

Macter International Limited.164

The Searle Company Ltd.272.54

POWER GENERATION & DISTRIBUTION:

Arshad Energy Limited.8.44

Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd.(XD)21.84

Hub Power Company Limited.85.98

K Electric Limited.4.1

Kohinoor Energy Ltd.35.1

Kohinoor Power Co Ltd. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]2.21

Kot Addu Power Company.30.95

LALPIR Power Limited.13.7

Nishat Chunian Power Ltd.14.92

Nishat Power Limited.23.74

Pakgen Power Limited.17.85

Saif Power Ltd.(XD)17.17

Tri Star Power Ltd.4.06

REFINERY:

Attock Refinery Limited.170.53

BYCO Petroleum Pak Ltd.10.97

National Refinary Ltd.209.83

Pakistan Refinery Ltd.22.72

SUGAR & ALLIED INDUSTRIES:

Abdullah Shaha Ghazi Suger Mills Ltd.3.32

Adam Sugar Mills Limited. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]26

Al Abbas Sugar Mills Ltd.315

Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd.92.41

Dewan Sugar Mills Ltd. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]3.6

Habib Rice Product Ltd.38.77

Habib Sugar Mills Ltd.37.11

Husein Sugar Mills Limited.19.1

Imperial Sugar Limited. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]14.25

J. D. W. Sugar Mills Ltd.228

Jauharabad Sugar Mills Ltd.23

Khairpur Sugar Mills Ltd.74.75

Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd.80.29

Noon Sugar Mills Ltd.77.5

Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd.11.1

Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd.103.75

Shahtaj Suger Mills Ltd.70.75

Shakarganj Limited.44.5

Sindh Abadgars Sugar Mills Ltd.13.2

SYNTHETIC & RAYON:

Pakistan Synthentics Ltd.18.6

Rupali Polyester Ltd.21.51

Tri Star Polyester Ltd.10.57

TECHNOLOGY & COMMUNICATION:

Avanceon Limited.74.16

Hum Network Limited.8.5

Media Times Limited.1.76

NetSol Technologies Ltd.75.52

Pak Datacom Limited.67.83

Pakistan Telecommunication Co.10.71

Systems Limited.292.53

Telecard Ltd.1.84

TPL CORP Limited.6.91

TPL Trakker Limited.10.41

TRG Pakistan Ltd.59.68

Worldcall Telecom Ltd.1.3

TEXTILE COMPOSITE:

AN Textile Mills Ltd.12

Artistic Denim Mills Limited.57.89

Azgard Nine Limited.21.29

Crescent Textile Mills Ltd.23.36

Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd.194.99

Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd.300

Feroze1888 Mills Ltd.104.5

Ghazi Fabrics International Ltd.5.19

Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd.39.04

Interloop Limited.64.2

Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mil[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]5

Kohinoor Industries Ltd.5.29

Kohinoor Mills Ltd.42.1

Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd.61.04

Masood Textile Mills Ltd.65

Mehmood Textile Mills Ltd.420

Mian Textile Industries Ltd. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]6.25

Nishat (Chunia) Ltd.41.02

Nishat Mills Ltd.106.67

Quetta Textile Mills Ltd.9.11

Redco Textile Ltd.7.05

Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd.27.35

Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd.

889.99

TEXTILE SPINNING:

Asim Textile Mills Ltd.9.53

Bilal Fibres Ltd. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]1.73

Chakwal Spinning Mills Limited.2.3

Colony Textile Mills Ltd.4.15

Crescent Cotton Mills Limited.29

Crescent Fibres Limited.35.1

D. S. Industries Ltd.2.67

Dar es Salam Textile Mills Ltd[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]7.4

Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills Ltd.2

Dewan Textile Mills Ltd. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]2.1

Din Textile Mills Ltd.51.69

Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd.45.29

Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd.134

Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd.222

Hira Textile Mills Ltd. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]3.12

Idrees Textile Mills Ltd.16.75

Island Textile Mills Ltd.937

J. A. Textile Mills Ltd.6.59

J. K. Spinning Mills Ltd.40

Janana De Malucha Tex Mills.72.51

Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd.9.86

Kohat Textile Mills Ltd.16.5

Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd.3.11

Premium Textile Mills Ltd.255

Ravi Textile Mills Ltd. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]4.65

Ruby Textile Mills Ltd.7.65

Saif Textile Mills Ltd.17.05

Sally Textile Mills Ltd. [DEFAULTER SEGMENT]4.25

Sana Industries Ltd.48

Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd.4.65

Service Textile Mills Ltd.10.41

Shadab Textile Mills Ltd.37.02

Tata Textile Mills Ltd.37.99

TEXTILE WEAVING:

Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd.11.99

Samin Textiles Ltd.4.18

Service Fabrics Ltd.8.48

Shahtaj Textile Ltd.102.61

Yousuf Weaving Mills Limited.4.1

Zephyr Textile Limited.9

TOBACCO:

Khyber Tobacco Co. Ltd.270.75

Pakistan Tobacco Co Ltd.1790

Philip Morris (Pakistan)Ltd.1769.99

TRANSPORT:

Pak International Airline Corp Ltd5.36

Pakistan Int.Container Terminal.(XD)197.49

Pakistan Intl. Bulk Terminal Ltd.13.95

Pakistan National Shipping Co.91.31

VANASPATI & ALLIED INDUSTRIES:

Punjab Oil Mills Ltd.162.75

S .S . Oil Mills Ltd.44.73

Unity Foods Limited.16.14

WOOLLEN:

Bannu Woollen Mills Limited.47.5

Bunnys Limited31.56

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST:

Dolmen City REIT.11.01

EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS:

NIT Pakistan Gateway ETF.12

UBL Pakistan Enterprise ETF.(XD)13.45

FUTURE CONTRACTS:

AICL SEP45.24

ASTL SEP50.87

AKBL SEP19.3

ATRL SEP171.47

AVN SEP74.4

BAFL SEP36.05

BOP SEP10.08

CEPB SEP120.25

CHCC SEP134.24

DGKC SEP110.61

DOL SEP45.56

ENGRO SEP303.67

EFERT SEP62.19

EPCL SEP40.61

FCCL SEP22.28

FFBL SEP22.05

FFC SEP109.49

FEROZ SEP395.83

GTYR SEP78.5

GHNI SEP309.64

GHNL SEP111.8

GATM SEP39.59

HBL SEP137

HASCOL SEP23.07

HUBC SEP86.21

INIL SEP154.83

ISL SEP79.89

KEL SEP4.12

KOHC SEP204

KAPCO SEP31.1

LOTCHEM SEP13.55

LUCK SEP660.1

MLCF SEP39.37

MCB SEP179

MEBL SEP85.15

MUGHAL SEP68.01

NBP SEP41.4

NRL SEP210.97

NETSOL SEP75.85

NCL SEP41.2

NML SEP107.01

OGDC SEP109.98

PAEL SEP38.41

PSMC SEP240.07

PIBTL SEP14.02

POL SEP426.21

PPL SEP99.2

PRL SEP22.77

PSO SEP207.36

PIOC SEP97.76

POWER SEP9.71

SNGP SEP64.6

SSGC SEP17.7

SYS SEP296.17

TGL SEP95.63

SEARL SEP273.97

TREET SEP28.85

TRG SEP59.94

UBL SEP129.49

UNITY SEP15.96

