Pakistan Stock Exchange Sets New Record By Crossing Volume Of 2.2 Bn In Single Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 11:41 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) has set a new record by crossing the trading volume of 2.2 shares for the first time in history.

The index continued with bullish trend on Thursday, closing at 46,790 points.

The economic analysts are of the view that this record increase in volume was reflective of full trust shown by the investors on the government policies.

They said that the investors are not only investing their money in construction, chemicals, automobile and other sectors but the process of profit taking is also continued.

According to sources, the government is likely to announce more relief measures for the investors in the days to come.

A total of 2,220,056613 shares were traded during the day compared whereas the number of trades during the day stood at 284,312.

The value otfthe shares stood at Rs 42.838 billion.

