Pakistan Stock Exchange sheds 534 point to closes at 31,350.02 points 23 Aug 2019

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index plunged by 534.43 points (1.68 percent) to close at 31,350.02 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :The pakistan stock exchange psx ) on Friday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index plunged by 534.43 points (1.68 percent) to close at 31,350.02 points.

A total of 230,725,160 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 7.221 billion.

Out of 358 companies, share prices of 130 companies recorded increase while 213 companies registered decrease whereas 15 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were Unity foods Ltd with a volume of, 18,868,500 and price per share of Rs 9.

33, Maple leaf with a volume of 16,907,000 and price per share of Rs 19.97 and Pak Elektron with a volume of 15,903,500 and price per share of Rs 17.18The top advancer was Sapphire textile with the increase of Rs 61.70 per share, closing at Rs 1310.98 while Sanofi-Aventis was runner up with the increase of Rs 26.12 per share, closing at Rs 548.70.

The top decliners were Island textile with the decrease of Rs 106.99 per share, closing at Rs 2033 and Sapphire Fiber with the decrease of Rs 45 per share closing at Rs 855.