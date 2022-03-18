Pakistan Stock Exchange sheds 777 points 18 Mar 2022

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2022 | 06:58 PM

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 777.26 points, with a negative change of 1.77 percent, closing at 43,029.97 points against 43,807.23 points on the last working day

A total of 180,438,013 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 148,505,513 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 6.392 billion against Rs 2.995 billion the previous day.

As many as 335 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 64 of them recorded gain and 256 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 13,488,500 shares and price per share of Rs1.50, Ghani Glo Hol with a volume of 10,053,500 and price per share of Rs14.14 and K-Electric Ltd with volume of 8,827,000 and price per share of Rs2.92.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 58.74 per share, closing at Rs 858.99 whereas the runner up was Unilever Foods, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 375.03 to Rs 21,875.03.

Bata (Pak) witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 143 closing at Rs 2,125 followed by Mehmood Tex, the share price of which declined by Rs 58.91 to close at Rs 771.08.

