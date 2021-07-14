Pak,Uzbekistan vow to boost bilateral trade, economic ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Wednesday agreed for boosting bilateral trade and economic ties to enhance economic integration and connectivity between Pakistan and Central Asian States (CARs).

The two sides joins hands to attract leading companies in pharmaceuticals, textile, leather, production of construction materials and agriculture industries, said a press release issued by board of Investment (BOI) here.

The sixth meeting of the Uzbek-Pakistani Intergovernmental Commission on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation was held in Tashkent .

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood co-chaired the meeting and Secretary, Board of Investment, Ms. Fareena Mazhar among other senior officials of Pakistan participated in the meeting.

They agreed on the importance of further increasing bilateral trade and investment, in full partnership between the public and private sectors, and involving the relevant Chambers of Commerce, as well as export development and investment promotion agencies of the two countries.

Increasing the frequency of official visits and bilateral meetings (virtual and / or physical) between representatives of the respective private sectors to explore major development projects and investment opportunities was a highlight of the meeting of Intergovernmental Commission.

Both the countries exchanged information on the results of socio-economic development in recent years in the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

In addition, future prospects for the development of bilateral trade and economic, investment and scientific-technical cooperation between the countries were also highlighted.

The parties decided to hold regular meetings of the Intergovernmental Commission on annual basis and hold the next meeting in Islamabad.

Specific dates will be negotiated through diplomatic channels in the near future.