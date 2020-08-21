UrduPoint.com
PARC, IWMI Sign MoU To Conduct Research On Solar Irrigation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 11:51 PM

PARC, IWMI sign MoU to conduct research on solar irrigation

Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) and International Water Management Institute (IWMI) Friday agreed on conducting joint research and implementation of the project on Solar Irrigation for Agricultural Resilience in South Asia (SOLAR-SA).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ):Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) and International Water Management Institute (IWMI) Friday agreed on conducting joint research and implementation of the project on Solar Irrigation for Agricultural Resilience in South Asia (SOLAR-SA).

Both the organizations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in a ceremony held here on Thursday, said a press release.

PARC Chairman Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan, Secretary Wiqar Ahmed and IWMI Country Representative Dr. Mohsin Hafeez inked the agreement.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan said that the best way to meet the nutritional needs of the depleted agricultural water and the growing population is to discover high yielding crops per acre.

At the same time, modern methods of irrigation should be adopted instead of traditional methods of irrigation.

The chairman said that with the project of SOLAR-SA, PARC and IWMI will be able to seek the potential of solar irrigation pumps by replacing it with existing diesel and grid connected pumps.

Furthermore, dissemination of the research results and technical support will be provided through organizing joint workshops, training programs, scientific conferences, forums and seminars.

IWMI Country Representative Dr. Mohsin Hafeez revealed that under this agreement both parties would promote policies and strategies for sustainable, gender inclusive and equitable renewable energy transition in irrigation sector, in ways that will mitigate the existing groundwater issues in Pakistan. Solar irrigation pumps which are sustainable, climate resilient and beneficial for the end users, also provide a bestalternative in the areas where there is no electricity.

Dr. Mohsin Hafeez also appreciated the efforts of PARC scientists in the development of agriculture sector.

