UrduPoint.com

PARC To Produce 150,000 4th-generation Potato Seeds To Get Maximum Production

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2023 | 03:40 PM

PARC to produce 150,000 4th-generation potato seeds to get maximum production

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) would produce over 150,000 tonnes of high-quality fourth-generation seed potatoes to ensure the supply of virus-free seed to local growers to enhance per-acre output in the country.

Accordingly, the PARC in collaboration with Korean Program on International Agriculture (KOPIA) will also establish 35 aeroponic greenhouses to produce first-generation seed potato tubers for large-scale cultivation to produce virus-free potato seed.

Currently, Pakistan and Korea are working jointly on seed potato production through aeroponic technology and more than 30 per cent of potato seed requirements could be met from the tissue culture labs at National Agriculture Research Center (NARC), a PARC official told APP on Monday.

He said the 2nd crop was ready for harvesting at the NARC, adding the PARC and KOPIA were collaborating on a project for Aeroponic Potato Seed Production System, with the goal of achieving higher productivity, reducing post-harvest losses, promoting farm-level processing, developing human resources, and creating significant job opportunities.

He informed that potato was one of the major cash crops of the country and during 2022, it was cultivated over an area of 313,000 hectares, adding that the domestic output of potatoes during last season was recorded at 7,937,000 tonnes.

He said the potato seed, mainly imported from the Netherlands, was not only expensive but also of the fifth generation or above.

Pakistan's annual import of potato seed was around 12,000 to 15,000 tonnes, which costs around Rs 3 billion. The local production of seed through this technology will help minimize this import bill.

He also mentioned that over 30 per cent of the seed requirement could be met from tissue culture labs already operating at the NARC, declaring the private sector involvement in seed production was "crucial" due to its potential for business growth.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Import Business Agriculture Job Netherlands From Billion

Recent Stories

CodersHQ organises crafting sustainability worksho ..

CodersHQ organises crafting sustainability workshop, AI Minecraft Challenge for ..

3 minutes ago
 NYUAD marks Ramadan with Ramadaniyyat: 4-day event ..

NYUAD marks Ramadan with Ramadaniyyat: 4-day events themed Al-Andalus

18 minutes ago
 EDGE fortifies its technology, defence portfolio b ..

EDGE fortifies its technology, defence portfolio by acquiring TRUST Internationa ..

18 minutes ago
 National Bonds launches ‘Second Salary’ plan f ..

National Bonds launches ‘Second Salary’ plan for UAE Residents for retiremen ..

18 minutes ago
 TII partners with MBZUAI to drive Abu Dhabi’s sm ..

TII partners with MBZUAI to drive Abu Dhabi’s smart city ambitions

18 minutes ago
 LHC rejects Sheikh Rashid's plea against Caretaker ..

LHC rejects Sheikh Rashid's plea against Caretaker CM Naqvi

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.