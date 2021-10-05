PDWP approves Rs 7.825b road sector schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Punjab approved 10 development schemes of road sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 7,825.14 million (Rs 7.825 billion).

These schemes were approved in the 22nd meeting of the PDWP of current fiscal year 2021-22, presided over by Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included dualisation of Lahore-Jaranwala Faisalabad-Jhang Bhakkar Road from Ayub Chowk to Ali Abad bypass (from No 213.40 to 218.50-km) length 5.10km, rehabilitation/ re-construction of road from Phalia to Dinga, Length 25.25 Km, Phalia, District Mandi Bahauddin at the cost of Rs. 776.944 million, Rehabilitation/ Construction of Carpeted Road from Malakwal to Sat Sira Chowk Mandi Bahauddin, Length = 30 Kms, District Mandi Bahauddin at the cost of Rs. 650.000 million, Construction of Flyover at Rajjar Railway Crossing Sarai Alamgir District Gujrat at the cos of Rs. 999.379 million, Rehabilitation of Road from Narowal to Zafarwal "Excluding City Portion" Length 25.00 Km in District Narowal at the cost of Rs.

1,139.674 million, Rehabilitation / Improvement of Road from Kalowal Mor Ahmad Nagar to Sial Mor (M-2 Link) Tehsil Lalian District Chiniot (Length = 15.00 Km) at the cost of Rs. 450.950 million, Re-construction / Widening of (Carpet) road from Hafizabad to Sukheke Mandi, Length 29.24 Km (Section Km 0.00 to 7.40 & 23.70 to 29.24, Length 13.14 Km), Hafizabad at the cost of Rs. 704.775 million, Reconstruction / Widening of Road form Chowki Sukheke to Cheemi Mohallah Jalalpur Bhattian, Length 23.25 Km, District Hafizabad at the cost of Rs. 982.691 million, Rehabilitation / Improvement of different Roads in UCs 01 to 24, Length 93.25 Km, Tehsil Gojra, District T.T. Singh at the cost of Rs. 820.000 million and Rehabilitation of Road Layyah to Karor, Length 30.00 Km, District Hafizabad at the cost of Rs. 750.000 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.