Pemex Says Fire at Oil Platform in Gulf of Mexico Under Control, Confirms Five Injured

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Mexico's Pemex (Petroleos Mexicanos) state-owned oil company confirms that five people were injured in the fire at one of the oil platforms of the Ku-Maloob-Zaap oil field in the Gulf of Mexico.

"Pemex reports that around 4:30 p.m. [21:30 GMT on Sunday] a fire on the E-Ku-A2 platform of the Ku-Maloob-Zaap Production Asset, located in the Campeche Sound, was brought under control," the company said on Twitter.

Pemex promised to carry out an investigation into the causes of the incident.

"So far, five people injured by burns have been reported who are being treated at the Regional Hospital of Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche.

Fortunately, no deaths are reported from this incident," the company said.

Earlier, Codigo Veracruz Noticias reported via Facebook that at least six people were injured when an explosion caused a fire at the Ku-Alpha platform, which is part of the Ku-Maloob-Zaap oil field off the coast of Tabasco and Campeche, on Sunday.

Ku-Maloob-Zaap is one of the world's largest offshore oil complexes, accounting for more than 40 percent of Pemex's nearly 1.7 million barrels of daily output.

In July, a gas leak from a pipeline caused a heavy underwater fire at the Ku-Charly oil platform at the Ku-Maloob-Zaap offshore oil complex. No injuries were reported then.