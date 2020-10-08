UrduPoint.com
Petroleum SAPM Holds Consultative Meeting With LNG Sector Players

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

Petroleum SAPM holds consultative meeting with LNG sector players

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar Wednesday held a consultative meeting with Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) sector players with special interest in their future investment plans, projects and expansion of the gas transmission network

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar Wednesday held a consultative meeting with Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) sector players with special interest in their future investment plans, projects and expansion of the gas transmission network.

Among others, the meeting was attended by representatives of existing LNG terminals operators, other potential companies including Energas Terminals Private Limited, Engro Elengy Terminal Private Limited, ExxonMobil Pakistan Private Limited, Mitsubishi Corporation, Pakistan Gas Port Consortium Limited, Tabeer Energy Private Limited, Pakistan State Oil Company Limited, Pakistan LNG terminal Limited, Government Holdings (PVT) Limited and Interstate Gas Systems Limited attended the meeting, said a Petroleum Division news release.

The meeting was aimed at getting "better visibility of their (LNG stakeholders) projects in terms of design, capacity and schedule in order to align the gas transmission and distribution network." The network alignment was being carried out by the Ministry of Energy, Petroleum Division in compliance with the decision of the Supreme Court "to start work on North South Gas Pipeline project within six months of 13th August 2020," he added The SAPM appreciated the interest of the companies to invest in the LNG supply terminals.

He noted that due to increased demands of energy in the country, which were constrained by depleting gas reserves and low Foreign Direct Investment in the Exploration & Production sector, the LNG could "improve energy economics and sustainability of gas supply for domestic and industrial consumers."Nadeem Babar urged the LNG terminal companies to bring in the notice to the Petroleum Division, if they faced any constraints while moving towards Financial Close of their projects, for facilitation so that the "scheduling estimates of gas supply and allied gas pipeline infrastructure can be as accurate as possible."During the meeting, the Petroleum Division said "a constructive discussion took place and all companies showed an encouraging response to bring online their onshore and offshore LNG terminals as soon as possible in Pakistan."

