Planning Minister Reviews Preparations For Upcoming 13th JCC Meeting, PM Shehbaz’s Expected Visit To China
Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2024 | 11:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday reviewed progress on preparations for the 13th Joint Cooperation Committee (CPEC-JCC) meeting and the expected visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China.
“The expected visit of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China is of great importance, which will be done at the invitation of the top leadership of China,” the minister said while presiding over the meeting, according to a news release.
The meeting extensively deliberated and reviewed the projects related to Energy, Infrastructure, Communication, board of Investment, Science and Technology, Information Technology and Ministry of Water Resources.
Ahsan Iqbal directed all the ministries to complete their homework immediately, asking them to make a comprehensive agenda for the 13th JCC.
Furthermore, the minister directed all provincial and Federal ministries “to give three important plans for the Prime Minister's visit to China, and make a regular business plan for New Gwadar International Airport.”
“Our aim is not only to build an airport but also to operate it,” said the minister, while directing the relevant stakeholders to come up with solid plan in the next meeting.
He reaffirmed the government's commitment to provide foolproof security to the foreign nationals working in Pakistan, directing the stakeholders to hold regular meetings of Joint Working Group on Security.
Among others, the meeting was attended by Secretary Planning Ministry Awais Manzur Sumra, Senior officials of federal and provincial ministries.
