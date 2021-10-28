Plastic material export increase 69% in 3 months

The export of plastic materials from the country has witnessed an increase of 69.02 percent during the first three months of the current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The export of plastic materials from the country has witnessed an increase of 69.02 percent during the first three months of the current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported plastic material worth $86.952 million during July-September (2021-22) as compared to the export of $51.446 million during July- September (2020-21), showing growth of 69.02 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the plastic export also rose by 4.

42 percent from 55,688 metric tons to 58,147 metric tons, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis the plastic export increased by 80.04 percent during the month of September 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The plastic material exports in September 2021 were recorded at the US $26.979 million against the export of $14.985 million in September 2020, the PBS data revealed.

On month- on- monthly basis, the exports of plastic however decreased by 9.70 percent in September 2021 when compared to $29.876 million in August 2021.