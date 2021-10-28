UrduPoint.com

Plastic Material Export Increase 69% In 3 Months

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 05:04 PM

Plastic material export increase 69% in 3 months

The export of plastic materials from the country has witnessed an increase of 69.02 percent during the first three months of the current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The export of plastic materials from the country has witnessed an increase of 69.02 percent during the first three months of the current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported plastic material worth $86.952 million during July-September (2021-22) as compared to the export of $51.446 million during July- September (2020-21), showing growth of 69.02 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the plastic export also rose by 4.

42 percent from 55,688 metric tons to 58,147 metric tons, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis the plastic export increased by 80.04 percent during the month of September 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The plastic material exports in September 2021 were recorded at the US $26.979 million against the export of $14.985 million in September 2020, the PBS data revealed.

On month- on- monthly basis, the exports of plastic however decreased by 9.70 percent in September 2021 when compared to $29.876 million in August 2021.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same August September 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducts music wo ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducts music workshop with renowned singer Ja ..

7 seconds ago
 Nine Criminals nabbed with drugs, weapons in MUZA ..

Nine Criminals nabbed with drugs, weapons in MUZAFERGARH

7 minutes ago
 PM convenes NSC meeting tomorrow: Fawad

PM convenes NSC meeting tomorrow: Fawad

7 minutes ago
 Organiser of flight that killed footballer Emilian ..

Organiser of flight that killed footballer Emiliano Sala convicted

7 minutes ago
 Five issues to address for Barcelona's new coach

Five issues to address for Barcelona's new coach

15 minutes ago
 4th IEEE International Conference on Robotic and A ..

4th IEEE International Conference on Robotic and Automation in Industry ICRAI 20 ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.