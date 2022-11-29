PM office team reviews Strategic Roadmap Initiative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :A team from Prime Minister's office reviewed on Tuesday the progress on Prime Minister's Strategic Roadmap Initiative here at Federal board of Revenue (FBR) which focuses on service delivery in key ministries.

The team, which included an international expert in governance reform, Michael Barber, expressed satisfaction on progress made by FBR, said a press release.

Chairman FBR, Asim Ahmad apprised Michael Barber, that FBR is achieving its revenue targets.

Member Inland Revenue Operations, Amjad Zubair Tiwana briefed the team on the flagship initiatives for use of technology in monitoring business activities including Track & Trace System and Point of Sale Integration.

Member Administration Faiz Illahi Memon reiterated that FBR remains committed to achieving the targets of Strategic Roadmap.