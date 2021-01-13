UrduPoint.com
PNSC Evolves Into Maritime Freight Service Provider To Industries

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 12:37 PM

Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) has evolved into maritime freight service provider directly to industries including producers, refineries and end-users of raw materials and commodities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) has evolved into maritime freight service provider directly to industries including producers, refineries and end-users of raw materials and commodities.

According to PNSC, the corporation's financial performance was improved significantly in recent years. The PNSC has built ample financial stability, particularly in connection with COVID-19 pandemic and at the same time dedicated resources towards expansion of services during this period of economic upheaval and change, a PNSC official told APP.

He said that PNSC was forging a sustainable healthy environment for all segments of society.

"Recent initiatives focus on the preservation and protection of marine environment at sea and within ports," he said.

These initiatives include the switch to low sulphur fuels for better coastal air quality, installation of ballast water management systems in the entire PNSC fleet to ensure clean coastal waters and preservation of indigenous aquatic life forms.

To ensure effectiveness of environmental regulations as well as best practices for the safety of life at sea, the corporation was committed to adopt in letter and in spirit IMO conventions as and when they become applicable.

