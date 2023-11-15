Open Menu

Policy Dialogue On 'Climate Change: Resilience And Financing'

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Policy dialogue on 'Climate Change: Resilience and Financing'

Planning and Development (P&D) Board Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo presided over a policy dialogue on 'Climate Change: Resilience and Financing', here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Planning and Development (P&D) Board Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo presided over a policy dialogue on 'Climate Change: Resilience and Financing', here on Wednesday.

Speakers shared their views about the reasons for climate change and suggested ways to deal with its harmful effects on humans and habitat. They were of the view that unpredictable nature of heavy rains, droughts, floods, smog, and pest invasions were the main syndromes of the havoc.

In his opening remarks, the P&D Board chairman said that climate change had badly impacted our day-to-day life. He gave examples of present smog conditions in Lahore and its adjacent areas. Terming it a crucial issue, he said, "We should take immediate steps to tackle the issue, and we are contacting all environmental stakeholders in order to create concrete policies that would prove helpful for reducing environmental challenges at the operational level."

Iftikhar Sahoo mentioned that the Punjab government was taking serious steps to curb the issue by introducing revolutionary initiatives in transport, agriculture, industry, and other relevant departments.

  The chairman also promised his full support to all efforts aimed at achieving the goal in the best possible way.

Dr Riina Kionka, EU (European Union) Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan via zoom joined the session, Prof. Dr. Sajid Rashid Ahmad, Dean, Faculty of Geo-Sciences, University of the Punjab, Muhammad Omar Masud, CEO Urban Unit, Rashid Kamal-ur-Rehman, Secretary Environment Protection Department, Government of the Punjab, Baptist Chetre, Project Director, GIZ, Prof. Dr. Tahir Hasan, Associate Professor, Director, LUMS project, Prof. Dr. Nadeem Javed SI, Professor, Karachi School of Business and Leadership, former Chief Economist, Planning Commission of Pakistan, Tobias Haq, Lead Country Economist, World Bank, Secretary Finance, Government of the Punjab, Prof. Dr. Ijaz Nabi, Country Director, IGC Pakistan, Fahad Arshad, Vice President, Coca Cola Pakistan, Dr Yaqoob Khan Bangash, Dean, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, Co-PI, Jean Monnet Project, IT University, and Dr Abiha Zahra, Co-PI, Jean Monnet Project, IT  University also gave their inputs on the topic during the session.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore University Of The Punjab World Bank Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture European Union Rashid Lead Lahore University Of Management Sciences All Government Industry Best Rains

Recent Stories

Need stressed to learn from developed countries to ..

Need stressed to learn from developed countries to tackle smog

3 minutes ago
 Despite fuel delivery, UN warns Gaza operations 'o ..

Despite fuel delivery, UN warns Gaza operations 'on verge of collapse'

3 minutes ago
 Power theft detected in two hotels

Power theft detected in two hotels

3 minutes ago
 French policeman who shot teen released under supe ..

French policeman who shot teen released under supervision

3 minutes ago
 Deputy Secy C&W visits Home Economics College

Deputy Secy C&W visits Home Economics College

3 minutes ago
 India contacts Thai cave experts in bid to free tr ..

India contacts Thai cave experts in bid to free trapped tunnel workers

3 minutes ago
AJK Prime Minister links AJK's survival to Pakista ..

AJK Prime Minister links AJK's survival to Pakistan's prosperity, stability

3 minutes ago
 RCCI President calls on Ambassador of Czech Republ ..

RCCI President calls on Ambassador of Czech Republic

9 minutes ago
 ‘Stepping down as Pakistan captain in all format ..

‘Stepping down as Pakistan captain in all formats,’ says  Babar Azam

23 minutes ago
 China’s Vice Foreign Minister meets with Ambassa ..

China’s Vice Foreign Minister meets with Ambassador Hashmi

9 minutes ago
 KP governor urges journalists to play role for cou ..

KP governor urges journalists to play role for country’s development

9 minutes ago
 Peshawar, FATA to lock horns in Pakistan Cup 1st s ..

Peshawar, FATA to lock horns in Pakistan Cup 1st semifinal on Thursday

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business