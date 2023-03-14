Potential exists to enhance exports for Africa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan is exporting many quality products at competitive prices around the world and it can export many of these products to Ethiopia and other African countries.

The products including textiles products, surgical instruments, pharmaceuticals, cutlery items, leather products, sports goods, chemicals, marble, granite, carpets, rugs, rice, sugar and cotton have huge exports potential for African markets.

This was said by Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry while addressing a dinner reception hosted by Dr. Teshome Adunga, Mayor of Shagar, the 2nd largest city of Ethiopia, in honor of ICCI delegation during their visit to Ethiopia.

Ahsan Bakhtawari said that Pakistan is well-known in the international market for its surgical and pharmaceutical products while Ethiopia is importing most of these products to meet its needs.

He said that Ethiopia should facilitate Pakistani pharmaceutical companies for registration in its market by lowering registration costs that would enable Ethiopia to import quality surgical and pharmaceutical products from Pakistan.

He also urged Ethiopia to help Pakistani investors to set up their manufacturing units here and export their products to many African countries.

He thanked the Mayor of Shagar for hosting a dinner reception for ICCI delegation and hoped that the visit of ICCI delegation to Ethiopia would start a new chapter of growing trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Ethiopia.

Speaking at the occasion, Jemal Beker Abdula, Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan said that Pakistan should increase its footprint in Africa through Ethiopia which is a gateway to the continent of 1.4 billion people.

He said that Ethiopia is a fast-growing economy and is offering lucrative business, trade and investment opportunities with cheap cost of production and skilled labour.

He said that Ethiopia is supportive of the foreign investors as it has opened up its economy and is encouraging the private sector to take lead for the development of the country.

He stressed that Pakistani investors should take advantage of Ethiopia's good business environment by investing in various sectors of its economy.

Dr. Teshome Adunga, Mayor of Shagar briefed the ICCI delegation about the business and investment opportunity in his city. He said that Ethiopia is fully committed to facilitate the foreign investors and looked forward to investment from Pakistan in Ethiopia.

Engr. Azhar ul islam Zafar Vice President ICCI, Zafar Bakhtawari former President and others were in the delegation.