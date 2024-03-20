Pre-marriage blood screening stressed to eradicate thalassaemia

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Kashif Anwar has said pre-marriage blood screening could prove helpful in bringing down the incidence of thalassaemia in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Kashif Anwar has said pre-marriage blood screening could prove helpful in bringing down the incidence of thalassaemia in the country.

He was speaking at a ceremony, held for signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the LCCI and Aleem Dar Foundation, here on Wednesday. According to the MoU, the LCCI, in collaboration with Aleem Dar Foundation, would arrange for an awareness session on causes of Thalassaemia and how to control it. The LCCI would apprise its members about the fatal effects of Thalassaemia. As and when possible, the LCCI would disseminate information about the Aleem Dar Foundation cause through its website, newsletter and digital and social media platforms.

The LCCI president said it was high time for every Pakistani to fulfill his or her social and moral responsibilities. He said that awareness among masses about the ways and means to avert thalassaemia disorder could be instrumental in overcoming the prevalence of this hereditary disease. He said civil society should play its role in solving problems of disease, poverty and social evils.

Kashif Anwar said if a law was made, it should be implemented on blood screening. He said the associations providing blood should be screened under the thalassaemia law to facilitate patients.