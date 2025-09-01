Price Of Petrol Kept Unchanged, Other Petroleum Products Reduced
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2025 | 12:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The government on Sunday kept prices of petrol unchanged at Rs.264.61 per liter and reduced the rates of all petroleum products, according to statement issued by the Finance Ministry.
The government has revised the petroleum product prices for the fortnight starting from September 01, 2025, in line with the recommendations of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and the Ministries concerned, it added.
The prices of high speed diesel decreased by Rs.3 per liter from Rs 272.99 to Rs 269.99.
Likewise the government also reduced the superior kerosene oil prices by Rs1.46 per liter from Rs178.27 to Rs176.81 whereas the prices of light diesel oil slashed by Rs2.40 per liter from Rs162.16 to Rs.159.76.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
More Stories From Business
-
Price of petrol kept unchanged, other petroleum products reduced4 minutes ago
-
Two-day Colour & Chem Exhibition fetches mega business deals2 hours ago
-
New MoUs could boost bilateral trade between Pakistan, Bangladesh : Iftikhar Malik11 hours ago
-
Solar energy set to transform Pakistan’s power sector, says Saifur Rehman11 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 202515 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 202516 hours ago
-
PA Speaker inaugurates 10th two-day Colour and Chem Exhibition1 day ago
-
Pakistan’ banana harvest hits record 317,000 tonnes in FY 251 day ago
-
Commerce Minister meets RCCI delegation, calls for seizing global trade opportunities1 day ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs 3,600 per tola1 day ago
-
Cement export increases 140.99% in July 20251 day ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 20252 days ago