Price of petrol kept unchanged, other petroleum products reduced

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The government on Sunday kept prices of petrol unchanged at Rs.264.61 per liter and reduced the rates of all petroleum products, according to statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

The government has revised the petroleum product prices for the fortnight starting from September 01, 2025, in line with the recommendations of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and the Ministries concerned, it added.

The prices of high speed diesel decreased by Rs.3 per liter from Rs 272.99 to Rs 269.99.

Likewise the government also reduced the superior kerosene oil prices by Rs1.46 per liter from Rs178.27 to Rs176.81 whereas the prices of light diesel oil slashed by Rs2.40 per liter from Rs162.16 to Rs.159.76.