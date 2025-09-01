Open Menu

Price Of Petrol Kept Unchanged, Other Petroleum Products Reduced

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2025 | 12:50 AM

Price of petrol kept unchanged, other petroleum products reduced

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The government on Sunday kept prices of petrol unchanged at Rs.264.61 per liter and reduced the rates of all petroleum products, according to statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

The government has revised the petroleum product prices for the fortnight starting from September 01, 2025, in line with the recommendations of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and the Ministries concerned, it added.

The prices of high speed diesel decreased by Rs.3 per liter from Rs 272.99 to Rs 269.99.

Likewise the government also reduced the superior kerosene oil prices by Rs1.46 per liter from Rs178.27 to Rs176.81 whereas the prices of light diesel oil slashed by Rs2.40 per liter from Rs162.16 to Rs.159.76.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

16 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

2 days ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

2 days ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

2 days ago
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

2 days ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

2 days ago
 Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

2 days ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

2 days ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

2 days ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

2 days ago

More Stories From Business