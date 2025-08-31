Open Menu

Two-day Colour & Chem Exhibition Fetches Mega Business Deals

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2025 | 11:20 PM

Two-day Colour & Chem Exhibition fetches mega business deals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The two-day Colour & Chem Exhibition here Sunday concluded successfully, drawing strong participation from the global chemical and textile sectors and attracting business deals worth millions of rupees.

Organised by Event & Conference International, the exhibition featured over 150 companies from Pakistan and abroad. According to organiser Rashidul Haq, international exhibitors from China, Iran, Turkey, Germany, Spain, and Indonesia highlighted their latest products and innovations. He noted that business transactions worth millions of rupees were finalized during the event.

The closing day also featured a high-profile conference titled Weaving a Greener Future, organised by the AATCC Pakistan Section. Zhou Yongkai, General Secretary of the China Dyestuff Industry Association, was among the distinguished participants.

Abdul Rahim Chughtai, Chief Executive of Rainbow Inks and Chairman of the AATCC Pakistan Section, addressed the gathering. A panel discussion on “Building Bridges Between Academia and Industry for Sustainable Development” was moderated by Dr. Ahsan Nazir of NTU, with panelists including Shah Rukh Shahbaz (iTextiles), Abdul Sami Gul (Style Textiles Pvt. Ltd.), Abu Bakar Marwat (Interloop), and Dr. Nazakat Ali.

Speakers underscored the importance of aligning research, innovation, and industrial practices to drive sustainable growth. Dr. Ahsan Nazir also presented a research paper on “The Importance of Traceability in Circular Dyeing Practices for Textiles.” Additionally, Naeem Minhas, Business Manager at SGS, delivered insights on “National and International Standards in Textile Testing.”

