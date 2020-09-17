(@FahadShabbir)

The Prime Minister's Task Force on Gems & Jewelry held its first meeting here on Thursday and discussed ways and means to exploit full potential existed in this sector with active participation of all stakeholders for increased exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ):The Prime Minister's Task Force on Gems & Jewelry held its first meeting here on Thursday and discussed ways and means to exploit full potential existed in this sector with active participation of all stakeholders for increased exports.

Task Force Chairman Engineer Gul Asghar Khan highlighted the existing potential of gemstones in the country, problems being faced by the industry and importance to develop an investor-friendly environment to realize the real worth of these natural endowments, a Petroleum Division news release said.

During the meeting, he particularly mentioned Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision to enhance the exports of gemstones and jewelry to its maximum potential.

The Task Force, mandated to coordinate and facilitate the development of gems and jewelry sector, is consisted of international-level industrial experts including Focal Person Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development Atif Iqbal, Co-Chairman of Task Force/CEO Aqua Gems Zeeshan Khan, Director General (Minerals) Petroleum Division, Provincial Secretaries of Mines & Minerals Departments from gemstone rich provinces, members from academia, business community, Ministries of Commerce and Industries & Production, State Bank of Pakistan, Federal Board of Revenue, Board of Investment and Capital Development Authority.

The body underlined the need for introducing ease of doing business in the sector, one-window operation for the investors and development of a model Gemstone & Jewelry City in Islamabad.

The participants presented their views on the economic significance and employment generation linked with this sector in rural areas and facilitation required for the sector's growth to enhance its contribution in exports.

The business groups highlighted the importance of regulating the e-commerce of gemstones as well as facilitation for their trade.

The Task Force constituted working groups for focused deliberations on various terms of reference.

The participants from the business community appreciated the initiative of the Government to gather all relevant stakeholders on one forum to discuss the issues of the gemstones sector and resolve them through coordinated efforts and uniformed policy interventions.

The Task Force would present its recommendations within 60 days.