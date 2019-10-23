UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Privatization Difficult Amid Economic Downturn: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 05:13 PM

Privatization difficult amid economic downturn: Mian Zahid Hussain

Failed state-run companies a national security threat

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- 23rd October, 2019) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday said a delay in the privatization process will add to the debt and liabilities of the failed companies which will result in a lack of interest by investors

He said that economic slowdown, reduced social spending, high interest rates will also discourage investors therefore the government should get rid of these white elephants spending trillions of rupees per annum.

Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that the failed institutions have become a national security threat adding to the deficit.

The former minister noted that the government has planned to sell some of the companies but it has also decided to keep all the relevant institutions and regulators on board which will slow down the process while the inclusion of NAB in the process will scare away investors.

He said that sale of steel mill has been delayed and so far a financial advisor could not be appointed which speaks of the interest of the officials concerned.

The stakeholders in the PSM have complained that Ministry of Industries and FBR is not showing any interest in resolving the issue which has pushed up the losses to Rs510 billion while the average loss during the tenure of the incumbent government is Rs2.8 billion per month.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the steel sector has been hijacked by a mafia involved in smuggling of scrap from Iran and Afghanistan. This mafia is against documentation of steel sector and it is also importing finished products in the garb of scrap which has created problems for local industry.

He said that additional duty should be slapped on steel scrap coming from Iran and Afghanistan or it should be allowed only through sea route to provide relief to the local industry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Afghanistan National Accountability Bureau Business Iran Sale Alliance FBR All From Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Blood appears in Nawaz Sharif's gums after platele ..

6 minutes ago

Etihad Credit Insurance and Abu Dhabi Global Marke ..

13 minutes ago

CarFirst, IHIG join hands for promotion of domesti ..

9 minutes ago

Africa Interested in Russia's Mi-17, Mi-35 Chopper ..

1 minute ago

Huawei Deals Sealed at SPIEF With Russian Telecom ..

23 minutes ago

Mudassar Arain elected South Asian Netball Secreta ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.