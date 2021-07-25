Probationary officers' training at performance audit wing concludes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :The first-ever two-day orientation module on Performance Audit for Probationary Officers (PAAS) was successfully conducted by Directorate General Performance Audit Wing (DGPAW) Lahore under the umbrella of Auditor General of Pakistan, here on Sunday.

The course was attended by 17 probationary officers from 48th STP (Specialized Training Programme).

Director General PAW Sami Ullah Teepu, in his address, highlighted the importance of performances audit within particular reference to the expectation of stakeholders from audit.

He said that the purpose of the course was to highlight the concepts of economy, efficiency and effectiveness in public sector. "Performance Auditing provides a basis for the improvement of public sector management. Quality of results has also increased with the introduction of new processes for reporting on performance of a department/organization and provides more adequate results on accountability," Sami Ullah said.