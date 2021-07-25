UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Probationary Officers' Training At Performance Audit Wing Concludes

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 07:50 PM

Probationary officers' training at performance audit wing concludes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :The first-ever two-day orientation module on Performance Audit for Probationary Officers (PAAS) was successfully conducted by Directorate General Performance Audit Wing (DGPAW) Lahore under the umbrella of Auditor General of Pakistan, here on Sunday.

The course was attended by 17 probationary officers from 48th STP (Specialized Training Programme).

Director General PAW Sami Ullah Teepu, in his address, highlighted the importance of performances audit within particular reference to the expectation of stakeholders from audit.

He said that the purpose of the course was to highlight the concepts of economy, efficiency and effectiveness in public sector. "Performance Auditing provides a basis for the improvement of public sector management. Quality of results has also increased with the introduction of new processes for reporting on performance of a department/organization and provides more adequate results on accountability," Sami Ullah said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Sunday From

Recent Stories

Dubai hosted 270 local, international sporting eve ..

11 minutes ago

Bin Futais scores 70 points on first day of Tokyo ..

26 minutes ago

Khalifa University becomes member of Global E3 Con ..

1 hour ago

FNC delegation to visit Kuwait on Tuesday

2 hours ago

2 PTI workers dead in Kotli during polling in AJK' ..

2 hours ago

Medical Tourism to benefit Afghans in healthcare s ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.