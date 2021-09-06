Proposal to reduce power tariff in winter supported: Mian Zahid Hussain

Decision will reduce gas demand, benefit masses, may reduce inflation

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th September, 2021) Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday called for immediate implementation of the proposal to reduce power tariff during winters to boost demand and reduce dependence on gas.



A seasonal tariff will reduce burden on the government which is already paying billions for capacity payments and subsidies while it will reduce circular debt and benefit domestic and commercial consumers, he said.



Mian Zahid Hussain said that power demand is reduced in winter but the government is bound to pay billions of IPPs which can be resolved to some extend by shifting gas consumers to electricity which will also reduce the intensity of the gas crisis.



Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that the proposal should be implemented as it may help reduce inflation to some extent.



He said that the energy ministry has estimated that such a policy will increase power consumption by 300 megawatts and reduce gas demand by 300 mmcfd reducing the burden of the government.



He noted that the government is serious in taming inflation but it is betting on bureaucracy that has not delivered over the last three years and it will not deliver in the future. The only way to cut inflation is to take strict administrative action against profiteers and hoarders.



Mian Zahid Hussain said that CNG is being made more costly than petrol which will sink investments to the tune of billions of rupees.

Apparently, he said, the decision has been taken to control trade deficit and gas shortages in the upcoming winter but it will also leave hundreds of thousands of people unemployed.