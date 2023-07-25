Open Menu

PSX Continues With Bullish Trend As Index Gains 362 Points

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2023 | 05:50 PM

PSX continues with bullish trend as index gains 362 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 362.53 points, a positive change of 0.79 percent, closing at 46,417.34 points against 46,054.81points the previous trading day.

A total of 319,893,485 shares were traded during the day as compared to 299,076,070 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 10.259 billion against Rs 8.139 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 350 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 197 of them recorded gains and 128 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorkdCall Telecom with 41,974,254 shares at Rs 1.41 per share; Fauji Foods Ltd with 26,058,761 shares at Rs.7.07 per share and K-Electric Ltd with 15,647,570 shares at Rs.2.14 per share.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs350.00 per share price, closing at Rs22,800.00, whereas the runner-up was Al-Abbas Sugar with an Rs 35.40 rise in its per share price to Rs 516.00.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 71.00 per share closing at Rs 1,224.00, followed by Siemens Pak with Rs 29.00 decline to close at Rs 379.00.

