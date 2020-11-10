PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 369 points to close at 41,153 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on second day of the week on Tuesday as the KSE 100 index closed at 41,153 points against 40,784 points on the last working day, with positive change of 369.01 points (0.90%).

A total 355,986,126 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 276,797,965 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs15.144 billion against Rs9.521 billion previous day.

As many as 403 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 204 of them recorded gain and 176 sustained losses whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 30,914,500 shares and price per share of Rs57.47, Pak Refinery with volume of 23,526,500 and price per share Rs 19.11 and Al-Shaheer Crop with a volume of 21,654,000 and price per share of Rs19.20.

Island Textile recorded maximum increase of Rs86.18 per share, closing at Rs1235.30 whereas Sapphire Tex was runner up with the increase of Rs73.16 per share, closing at Rs1053.42.

Unilever FoodsXD witnessed maximum decrease of Rs353.48 per share, closing at Rs12500 whereas Rafhan Maize shares decreased by Rs173 per share closing at Rs8525.