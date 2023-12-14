PSX gains 170 points

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2023 | 05:46 PM

The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 170.03 points, a positive change of 0.26 percent, closing at 65,450.19 points against 65,280.16 points the previous trading day

A total of 981,194,616 shares valuing Rs.23.743 billion were traded during the day as compared to 1,358,411,606 shares valuing Rs. 37.657 billion the last day.

Some 389 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 198 of them recorded gains and 174 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 17 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 160,178,500 shares at Rs.5.40 per share, Bank of Punjab with 89,773,616 shares at Rs.6.97 per share and Hascol Petrol with 79,313,000 shares at Rs.8.33 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.175.00 per share price, closing at Rs.22,275.00, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fibres with a Rs 85.00 rise in its per share price to Rs1,784.50.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.350.00 per share closing at Rs 10,000.00, followed by Service Industries with Rs.23.28 decline to close at Rs.624.72.

