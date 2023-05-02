PSX gains 346.79 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 346.79 points, with a positive change of 0.83 per cent, closing at 41,927.64 against 41,580.85 points on the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 346.79 points, with a positive change of 0.83 per cent, closing at 41,927.64 against 41,580.85 points on the previous day.

A total of 220,030,472 shares were traded during the day as compared to 268,083,264 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 6.494 billion against Rs 8.975 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 377 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 187 of them recorded gains and 163 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Fauji Foods Ltd. with 22,595,208 shares at Rs 6.74 per share, Silk Bank Ltd. with 15,573,000 shares at Rs 1.21 per share, and Maple Leaf with 8,694,059 shares at Rs 28.41 per share.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 1300.00 per share price, closing at Rs 20600.00, whereas the runner-up was Lucky Cement with a Rs 30.08 rise in its per share price to Rs 431.25.

Bata (Pak) witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 78.43 per share closing at Rs 1701.57, followed by J.D.W Sugar with a Rs 26.85 decline to close at Rs 331.15.