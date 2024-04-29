CDNS Attains Rs 1375 Billion Targets In Fresh Bond
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has achieved a target of Rs 1375 billion in fresh bonds and achieved 80 percent of annual target in the current fiscal year, from July 1 to April 25.
The National Savings has set an annual target of Rs 1742 billion for the year 2023-24, in which it is encouraging that 80 percent of the target has been achieved, and it is hoped that National Savings will surpass its annual target this FY 2023-24, the senior official of CDNS told APP here on Monday.
The CDNS surpassed the annual target and achieved the target of Rs 1.6 trillion in fresh bonds in the current fiscal year, he said.
He said this was an Rs 200 billion additional annual target than the target of Rs 1300 billion for the previous financial year 2021-22.
"The CDNS has set a reviewed saving target of Rs 1.4 trillion for the current financial year (2021-22) which will promote savings culture in the country," he said.
Given the current market trend in the country, the ambitious target had been set to improve the savings culture further, he added.
The official said that work was being done on institutional reforms in CDNS and new reforms and innovations were being introduced.
"At this time Automated Teller Machine (ATM) has also been introduced in CDNS which will provide enough facilities to the users," he added.
The official added that the directorate had set a target of Rs 75 billion for the new financial year 2023-24 for Islamic finance bonds.
Replying to a question; he said the CDNS aimed to introduce new dimensions in the Islamic finance sector.
"Islamic finance has a very important role in the global financial sector at this time, and a large part of the economy of many major countries currently includes Islamic finance," he added.
Recent Stories
Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank
Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
More Stories From Business
-
NPO to organize a workshop on ‘Green Productivity for SMEs'2 minutes ago
-
China's energy storage capacity expands to support low-carbon goals23 minutes ago
-
China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Monday23 minutes ago
-
Musk leaves Beijing after Tesla wins key China security clearance33 minutes ago
-
Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank2 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 20245 hours ago
-
PSMA for early decision regarding sugar export16 hours ago
-
Experts propose policy reforms for economic revival17 hours ago
-
Rice exporters organize medical camps for agri-families, farmers19 hours ago