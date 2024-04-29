Open Menu

CDNS Attains Rs 1375 Billion Targets In Fresh Bond

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 01:20 PM

CDNS attains Rs 1375 billion targets in fresh bond

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has achieved a target of Rs 1375 billion in fresh bonds and achieved 80 percent of annual target in the current fiscal year, from July 1 to April 25.

The National Savings has set an annual target of Rs 1742 billion for the year 2023-24, in which it is encouraging that 80 percent of the target has been achieved, and it is hoped that National Savings will surpass its annual target this FY 2023-24, the senior official of CDNS told APP here on Monday.

The CDNS surpassed the annual target and achieved the target of Rs 1.6 trillion in fresh bonds in the current fiscal year, he said.

He said this was an Rs 200 billion additional annual target than the target of Rs 1300 billion for the previous financial year 2021-22.

"The CDNS has set a reviewed saving target of Rs 1.4 trillion for the current financial year (2021-22) which will promote savings culture in the country," he said.

Given the current market trend in the country, the ambitious target had been set to improve the savings culture further, he added.

The official said that work was being done on institutional reforms in CDNS and new reforms and innovations were being introduced.

"At this time Automated Teller Machine (ATM) has also been introduced in CDNS which will provide enough facilities to the users," he added.

The official added that the directorate had set a target of Rs 75 billion for the new financial year 2023-24 for Islamic finance bonds.

Replying to a question; he said the CDNS aimed to introduce new dimensions in the Islamic finance sector.

"Islamic finance has a very important role in the global financial sector at this time, and a large part of the economy of many major countries currently includes Islamic finance," he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Teller April July Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

2 hours ago
 Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on vi ..

Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

1 day ago
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

2 days ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

2 days ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

2 days ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

2 days ago
 England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

2 days ago
 DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

2 days ago

More Stories From Business