Open Menu

PSMA For Early Decision Regarding Sugar Export

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2024 | 09:40 PM

PSMA for early decision regarding sugar export

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA-Punjab Zone) has urged the government to take an early decision on export of surplus sugar and formulate an effective and permanent policy in this regard.

The PSMA spokesperson told the media here Sunday that data of surplus sugar stocks has been ascertained after having a number of meetings with relevant departments and it was confirmed that sugar mills have stock of 1.5 million tonnes of surplus sugar which could be exported and foreign exchange of nearly US$1 billion could be earned for the country.

He claimed that if sugar export was allowed when the initial request was made by the PSMA then prices of sugar in the international market at that time was above US$700 per metric tonne, but after lapse of so much time the international prices have gone down to US$560 per metric tonne. Hence opportunity for the government to earn more foreign exchange is decreasing rapidly. Any further delay would be causing continuous loss to the country, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Stocks Sunday Market Media Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

13 hours ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

22 hours ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

22 hours ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

22 hours ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

22 hours ago
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

22 hours ago
 DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

22 hours ago
 Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

22 hours ago
 02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

22 hours ago
 Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory o ..

Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand

22 hours ago
 Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses b ..

Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Business