EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 10:40 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.54275.12

GBP 352.58 344.52

EUR 301.72 295.31

JPY 1.76661.7262

SAR 75.07 73.35

AED 76.67 75.

41

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.43274

LIBOR 3M 5.58648

LIBOR 6M 5.72192

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD275.40272.96267.91263.88259.44255.02251.14

EUR 295.23292.82287.77283.85279.48275.10271.38

GBP 344.90341.86335.59 330.60 325.14 319.67 314.90

