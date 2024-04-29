Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR April 29, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date May 02, 2024

USD 278.2717

GBP 348.2849

EUR 298.6691

JPY 1.7837

APP/msq

