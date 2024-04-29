Open Menu

NPO To Organize A Workshop On ‘Green Productivity For SMEs'

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2024 | 01:20 PM

NPO to organize a workshop on ‘Green Productivity for SMEs'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The National Productivity Organization (NPO) regional office in Faisalabad is going to organize a workshop on “Green Productivity for SMEs '” on Thursday (May 02) to promote and enhance green productivity across the country.

The workshop aimed at understanding the concept and importance of green productivity, identifying the areas where productivity practices can be applied, implementing initiatives effectively, and developing action plans for integrating green productivity into SME operations, said an NPO document shared here on Monday.

The workshop provides information about green productivity, assessing environmental impact, green productivity strategies, initiatives, creating awareness, and financial impact.

It also highlights regulatory compliance and standards, technology and innovation, building a culture of sustainability, and scaling up and continuous improvement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Faisalabad Technology May NPO

Recent Stories

Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB ..

Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast

1 minute ago
 Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

2 hours ago
 Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on vi ..

Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

1 day ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

2 days ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

2 days ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

2 days ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

2 days ago
 England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

2 days ago

More Stories From Business