PSX Gains 380 Points
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2024 | 05:48 PM
The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday gained 380.63 points, a positive change of 0.58 percent, closing at 65,906.28 points against 65,525.65 points the previous trading day
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday gained 380.63 points, a positive change of 0.58 percent, closing at 65,906.28 points against 65,525.65 points the previous trading day.
A total of 303,710,027 shares valuing Rs.12.078 billion were traded during the day as compared to 261,194,334 shares valuing Rs. 8.945 billion the last day.
Some 333 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 171 of them recorded gains and 143 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 19 remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were P.
I.A.C with 30,297,500 shares at Rs.25.39 per share, P.T.C.L with 28,146,003 shares with 16.10 per share and National Bank XD with 21,033,972 shares at Rs.40.56 per share.
Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.89.89 per share price, closing at Rs.8,290.00, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fiber Limited with a Rs.87.50 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,582.50.
Bata Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.37.17 per share closing at Rs.1,680.00, followed by Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited with Rs.25.00 decline to close at Rs.710.00.
Recent Stories
Chinese delegate discusses twin production technology in goat farming with UVAS ..
RDA lodges FIRs against 12 illegal housing schemes
Governor State Bank inaugurates AL Habib Exchange Company
Different security plans formed to ensure security in district: DPO
Stock markets mostly rise before US data
Encroachments from busy roads removed
AIOU inks MoU with Takmil to enroll out-of-school children
Meeting held to bolster security measures at banks
Rupee gains 5 paisa against dollar
Secure logistics Group Ltd’s book building starts from March 27
Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pakistan
Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide attack
More Stories From Business
-
Measures taken to save motorcyclists from kite string harm: CTO22 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal directs expediting work on Gwadar Power Plant22 minutes ago
-
Governor State Bank inaugurates AL Habib Exchange Company25 minutes ago
-
Practical steps to be taken to transform prisons into reform centers: FCCI President32 minutes ago
-
Stock markets mostly rise before US data1 minute ago
-
NUMS allows engaging IFI in Medical City project32 minutes ago
-
Shafay reviews CM's youth skill development programme52 minutes ago
-
16 development schemes worth Rs 72.997b approved52 minutes ago
-
SACM asks TEVTA to find-out opportunities of income2 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 5 paisa against dollar4 minutes ago
-
Finance minister terms tax award winners ‘national heroes’2 hours ago
-
Secure logistics Group Ltd’s book building starts from March 274 minutes ago