PSX Gains 50 Points, Closing At 39,894 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2022 | 05:00 PM

PSX gains 50 points, closing at 39,894 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 50.03 points, a positive change of 0.13 percent, closing at 39,894.05 points against 39,844.02 points on the last working day.

A total of 131,861,157 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 75,431,807 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.4.205 billion against Rs.1.832 billion on last trading day.

As many as 302 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 148 of them recorded gains and 130 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were TPL Properties with a volume of 19,629,747 shares and price per share of Rs.17.32, Cnergyico Pk with the volume of 11,887,325 and price per share of Rs.4.85 and Lotte Chemical with volume of 11,112,776 and price per share of Rs.27.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.96.13 per share, closing at Rs.5,998.13 whereas the runner-up was Mehmood Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs.45.95 to Rs.658.71.

Indus Motor Company witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.38.54 per share closing at Rs.1,080.54 followed by Shield Corporation., the share price of which declined by Rs.21.45 to close at Rs.267.

