PSX Gains 679 Points To Close At 44,434 Points

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Friday continued with bullish trend, gaining 679.42 points, with positive change of 1.55 percent, closing at 44,434 points against 43,755.38 points on the last working day.

A total 642,622,037 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 578,250,758 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs27.303 billion against Rs23.780 billion previous day.

As many as 406 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 214 of them recorded gain and 178 sustained losses whereas the share price of 14 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Power Cement with a volume of 35,837,500 shares and price per share of Rs9.88,Hascol petrol with a volume of 35,483,395 and price per share of Rs14.69 and Pak Refinery with a volume of 33,644,000 and price per share of Rs23.79.

Unilever Foods recorded maximum increase of Rs500 per share, closing at Rs14500 whereas Colgate Palm was runner up with the increase of Rs80 per share, closing at Rs2980.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs37.51 per share, closing at Rs6627.50 whereas Bata (PK) shares decreased by Rs21.31 per share closing at Rs1510.53.

