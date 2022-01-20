UrduPoint.com

Published January 20, 2022

PSX goes down nominally 20th Jan, 2022

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday witnessed slight bearish trend, losing 7.46 points, a nominal negative change of 0.02 percent, closing at 44,825.97 points against 44,833.43 points on the last working day

A total of 254,207,869 shares, valuing Rs 7.738 billion, were traded during the day compared to the trade of 236,934,760 shares, valuing Rs 8.662 billion, the previous day.

A total of 254,207,869 shares, valuing Rs 7.738 billion, were traded during the day compared to the trade of 236,934,760 shares, valuing Rs 8.662 billion, the previous day.

As many as 348 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 169 of them recorded gain and 158 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were World Call Telecom with a volume of 27,947,500 shares and price per share of Rs 2.18, Cnergyico Pk with a volume of 18,841,454 and price per share of Rs 6.40 and Ghani Glo Hol with volume of 17,501,000 and price per share of Rs 20.48.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 63 per share, closing at Rs 913 whereas the runner up was Siemens Pak XD, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 17.16 to Rs 638.16.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 100 closing at Rs 5400 followed by Sapphire Tex, the share price of which declined by Rs 84 to close at Rs 1040.

