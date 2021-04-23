PSX loses 222.85 points, closes at 44,706 points

UrduPoint.com
He KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday witnessed bearish trend, losing 222.85 points, with negative change of 0.50 per cent, closing at 44,706.76 points against 44,929.61 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) Friday witnessed bearish trend, losing 222.85 points, with negative change of 0.50 per cent, closing at 44,706.76 points against 44,929.61 points on the last working day.

A total of 240,487,562 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 328,935,222 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs11.784 billion against Rs15.887 billion the previous day.

As many as 364 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 126 of them recorded gain and 223 sustained losses whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Ghani Glo Hol with a volume of 38,784,000 shares and price per share of Rs33.37, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 24,113,000 and price per share of Rs1.53 and TRG Pak Ltd with volume of 23,642,363 and price per share of Rs171.63.

Gatron Ind witnessed maximum increase of Rs33.35 per share, closing at Rs478.08 followed by Mehmood Tex , share prices of which increased by Rs30.08, closing at Rs490.08.

Colgate Palm recorded maximum decrease of Rs208.99 per share, closing at Rs2590.01 whereas Wyeth Pak Ltd was runner up with the decrease of Rs30.06 per share, closing at Rs929.95.

