PSX Loses 247 Points
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 247.80 points, a negative change of 0.38 percent, closing at 64,816.47 points against 65,064.27 points the previous trading day.
A total of 259,373,019 shares valuing Rs 10.120 billion were traded during the day as compared to 315,247,601 shares valuing Rs 10.487 billion the last day.
Some 322 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 113 of them recorded gains and 192 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 17 remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Hascol petrol with 56,955,500 shares at Rs.
8.56 per share, Cnergyico PK with 19,638,675 shares with 4.94 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 16,548,457 shares at Rs1.34 per share.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 100.00 per share price, closing at Rs 21,500.00, whereas the runner-up was Indus Motor Company Limited with a Rs.21.86 rise in its per share price to Rs1,556.48.
Premium Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.24.50 per share closing at Rs.325.50, followed by Mehmood Textile Mills Limited with Rs.16.67 decline to close at Rs.390.33.
