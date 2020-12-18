PSX loses 26 points to close at 43,740 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Friday lost 26.13 points with nominal negative change of 0.06 percent, closing at 43,740.56 points against 43,766.69 points on the last working day.

A total 482,628,831 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 497,562,965 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs23.725 billion against Rs22.548 billion previous day.

As many as 405 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 187 of them recorded gain and 200 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Pak Refinery with a volume of 38,071,500 shares and price per share of Rs22.55, Fauji Foods Ltd with a volume of 31,500,000 and price per share of Rs17.18 and K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 28,651,500 and price per share of Rs3.85.

Rafhan Maize recorded maximum increase of Rs300 per share, closing at Rs9300 whereas Indus Dyeing was runner up with the increase of Rs33 per share, closing at Rs553.

Sapphire Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs84.67 per share, closing at Rs1044.32 whereas Sapphire Fiber shares decreased by Rs42.98 per share closing at Rs918.02.