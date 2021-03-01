UrduPoint.com
PSX Loses 271 Points To Close At 45,593 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) Monday witnessed bearish trend, losing 271.59 points, with negative change of 0.59 percent, closing at 45,593.43 points against 45,865.02 points on the last working day.

A total 368,389,975 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 479,981,138 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs18.392 billion against Rs25.747 billion previous day.

As many as 421 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 111 of them recorded gain and 297 sustained losses whereas the share price of 13 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Azgard Nine with a volume of 31,768,500 shares and price per share of Rs 30.73,TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 24,615,349 and price per share of Rs142.06 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 21,200,231 and price per share of Rs31.38.

Unilever Foods witnessed maximum increase of Rs450 per share, closing at Rs14000 while Colgate Palm shares increased by Rs83.98 per share closing at Rs2750.

Sapphire Tex recorded maximum decrease of Rs48.67 per share, closing at Rs974 whereas Khyber Tobacco was runner up with the decrease of Rs37.67 per share, closing at Rs 464.68.

