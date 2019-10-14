UrduPoint.com
PSX Loses 289.43 Points To Close At 34,186 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 05:00 PM

PSX loses 289.43 points to close at 34,186 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :pakistan stock exchange (psx) Monday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index went down by 289.43 points (0.84%) to close at 34186.26 points.

A total of 137,932,650 shares were traded compared to the trade of 287,100,690 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs4.799 billion compared to Rs10.566 billion during last trading day.

Out of 371 companies, share prices of 103 companies recorded increase, 244 companies registered decrease whereas24 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 14,251,500 shares and price per share of Rs 1.

11, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 11,608,500 and price per share of Rs 16.79 and Lotte Chemical with a volume of 9,703,500 and price per share of Rs 16.07.

The top advancer was Rafhan Maize with the increase of Rs325.5 per share, closing at Rs 6835.5 while Unilever Foods was runner up with the increase of Rs305.98 per share, closing at Rs6425.95.

The top decliners were Bhanero Tex with the decrease of Rs43.66 per share, closing at Rs850.01 and Pak TobaccoXD with the decrease of Rs21 per share closing at Rs2399.

