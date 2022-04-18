UrduPoint.com

PSX Loses 61 Points To Close At 46,539 Points

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2022 | 04:22 PM

PSX loses 61 points to close at 46,539 points

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) shed 61.95 points on Monday, with a slight negative change of 0.13 percent, closing at 46,539.59 points against 46,601.54 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) shed 61.95 points on Monday, with a slight negative change of 0.13 percent, closing at 46,539.59 points against 46,601.54 points on the last working day.

A total of 255,608,677 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 365,789,899 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 9.644 billion against Rs9.130 billion on last trading day.

As many as 336 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 107 of them recorded gain and 199 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 30 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were G3 Technologies with a volume of 21,233,000 shares and price per share of Rs 11.70, Cnergyico Pk with a volume of 17,787,449 and price per share of Rs6.49 and WorldCall Telecom with volume of 15,457,500 and price per share of Rs 1.85.

Rafhan MaizeXD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 100 per share, closing at Rs 11,450 whereas the runner up was Colgate Palm, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 27.77 to Rs 2,250.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 58.78 closing at Rs901 followed by Gatron Ind, the share price of which declined by Rs32.49 to close at Rs 462.50.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemns India's recent spree of ..

Pakistan strongly condemns India's recent spree of violence against Muslims

2 minutes ago
 Over 1.1 mln folios of ancient texts archived at T ..

Over 1.1 mln folios of ancient texts archived at Tibet's Potala Palace

2 minutes ago
 Myanmar's Yangon int'l airport reopen after 2-year ..

Myanmar's Yangon int'l airport reopen after 2-year suspension

2 minutes ago
 Coalition govt to remove sense of deprivation of B ..

Coalition govt to remove sense of deprivation of Balochis: Asif

13 minutes ago
 Dera denizens express concerns over burning of gar ..

Dera denizens express concerns over burning of garbage by municipal workers

13 minutes ago
 Security audit of educational institutions ordered ..

Security audit of educational institutions ordered

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.