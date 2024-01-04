Open Menu

PSX Loses 7.69 Points

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2024 | 06:07 PM

PSX loses 7.69 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a nominal negative change of 0.01 percent by losing 7.69 percent, closing at 64,639.16 points against 64,646.85 points the previous trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed a nominal negative change of 0.01 percent by losing 7.69 percent, closing at 64,639.16 points against 64,646.85 points the previous trading day.

A total of 548,989,972 shares valuing Rs.15.395 billion were traded during the day as compared to 639,616,328 shares valuing Rs. 20.282 billion the last day.

Some 360 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 155 of them recorded gains and 184 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 21 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 154,661,017 shares at Rs.

5.65 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 37,141,119 shares at Rs.1.48 per share and Fauji Foods Ltd with 27,327,065 shares at Rs.10.74 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.50.00 per share price, closing at Rs.22,250.00, whereas the runner-up was Pak Suzuki Motor Company with a Rs.43067 rise in its per share price to Rs.625.91.

Mehmood Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.20.95 per share closing at Rs.500.00, followed by Thai Limited with Rs.9.50 decline to close at Rs.299.39.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Textile Share Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited Fauji Foods Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

PFA checked 99,000 food points during 2023

PFA checked 99,000 food points during 2023

7 minutes ago
 Lahore Police arrested 11,254 anti-social elements ..

Lahore Police arrested 11,254 anti-social elements in 2023

7 minutes ago
 FDA provides relief to citizens on 6,213 applicati ..

FDA provides relief to citizens on 6,213 applications last year

7 minutes ago
 FM Jilani phones Iranian counterpart to condole ov ..

FM Jilani phones Iranian counterpart to condole over life loss in terror attack

3 minutes ago
 EC receives 329 appeals against approval, rejectio ..

EC receives 329 appeals against approval, rejection of nomination papers in KP

3 minutes ago
 Police thwarts smuggling attempt of ceramic tiles

Police thwarts smuggling attempt of ceramic tiles

3 minutes ago
261 Startups graduate under PITB’s National Expa ..

261 Startups graduate under PITB’s National Expansion Plan of NICs program in ..

11 minutes ago
 China embraces first batch of Pakistani beef

China embraces first batch of Pakistani beef

3 minutes ago
 SMIU students organise 'Marketing Expo SMIU 2024'

SMIU students organise 'Marketing Expo SMIU 2024'

3 minutes ago
 Iran holds day of mourning for 84 killed in twin b ..

Iran holds day of mourning for 84 killed in twin blasts

3 minutes ago
 UN 'very disturbed' by Israeli calls for Gazans' e ..

UN 'very disturbed' by Israeli calls for Gazans' emigration

3 minutes ago
 Sea phase of Int'l Marine Oil Spill Exercise BARRA ..

Sea phase of Int'l Marine Oil Spill Exercise BARRACUDA-XII held

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business