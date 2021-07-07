UrduPoint.com
PSX Loses 98 Points To Close At 47,247 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 98.24 points, with a negative change of 0.21 percent, closing at 47,247.92 points against 47,346.16 points on the last working day.

A total of 412,203,102 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 541,307,936 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs14.970 billion against Rs17.614 billion the previous day.

As many as 412 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 172 of them recorded gain and 222 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Fauji Foods Ltd with a volume of 41,177,000 shares and price per share of Rs18.34, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 30,164,000 and price per share of Rs3.86 and TPL Corp Ltd with volume of 20,271,000 and price per share of Rs15.91.

Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum increase of Rs249 per share, closing at Rs9899 whereas Wyeth Pak Ltd was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs145.14, closing at Rs2080.39.

Unilever Foods recorded a maximum decrease of Rs245 per share, closing at Rs15555 followed by Pak Tobacco, the share prices of which decreased by Rs98.34per share, closing at Rs1321.65.

