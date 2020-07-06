PSX, MUFAP appreciates Capital Market reforms by government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan (MUFAP), the Capital Market entities and participants on Monday appreciated the government and relevant institutions including the Ministry of Finance for carrying out long overdue Capital Market reforms.

Managing Director (MD) pakistan stock exchange, Farrukh H. Khan felicitating the government on this step, said, "We appreciate the Ministry of Finance, SECP and Debt Office for starting the reform of National Savings Scheme (NSS)".

He further stated, "NSS is ultimately a scheme for the individual and vulnerable members of the society and it is best invested in by these citizens." The reform process initiated would reduce the cost and managing the maturity of the debt with greater certainty, he said.

He added that this would also help to develop a proper yield curve and grow the capital markets in Pakistan, which was essential to improve the very low savings and investment rates in the country.

The MD said that psx and MUFAP were greatly encouraged by the initiatives and reforms undertaken recently for Capital Market development.

"We believe that this demonstrates the commitment shown by the Government of Pakistan, Ministry of Finance and Securities and Exchange Commission and its Policy board towards development of Capital Markets" he said.

Chairperson, MUFAP, Ms. Maheen Rahman appreciating the initiatives taken by the government stated, "the recent changes in various regulatory requirements will greatly help the mutual fund industry gain a wider footprint across the country.

" She said the mutual funds industry stood ready to grow, expand and dedicate collective efforts and resources towards the establishment of a wider presence of investment through mutual funds which would help contribute towards increasing the savings rate and expansion of capital markets in the country.

She said the recent initiatives and reforms include, but are not limited to, the discontinuation of institutional investment in National Savings Scheme in line with international best practices, regulatory amendments for launch of ETFs, revamping of the REIT Regulations.

And reduction in annual monitoring fees for mutual funds and pension funds, the removal of tax anomalies for the mutual funds industry, book building of the PHL Energy Sukuks through competitive book building at the PSX platform in line with international best practices and the expansion in allowable expenses on mutual funds.

The chairperson, MUFAP said these changes would go a long way towards development of vibrant capital markets and greater investor participation in the same.

It is hoped that in the same vein, the Government and Regulators, would accept the other proposals presented to streamline and reform the Capital Markets, including revamping the NBFC regulatory structure in line with international best practices, introducing regulatory framework and instruments for infrastructure funds, continuing reforms in the National Savings Schemes with respect to pricing which will help reduce the interest rate / pricing risk of the government, and better manage its debt maturity profile.