PSX stays bullish for 3rd consecutive day, gains 444 points

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend for third consecutive day on Wednesday, gaining 444.65 points, a positive change of 0.97 points, closing at 46,119.15 points against 45,674.50 points on the last working day.

A total of 360,805,181 shares, valuing Rs10.939, were traded during the day compared to the trade of 312,501,826 shares worth Rs 9.487, the previous day.

As many as 381 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 269 of them recorded gain and 91 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Hum Network with a volume of 48,787,500 shares and price per share of Rs7.65, Telecard LImited with a volume of 28,283,500 and price per share of Rs18.42 and Treet Corp with volume of 26,314,500 and price per share of Rs42.31.

Ismail Ind witnessed a maximum increase of Rs32.79 per share, closing at Rs470.07 whereas the runner up was Mari PetroleumXD the share prices of which climbed up by Rs31.89 to Rs1699.90.

Sapphire Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs81.22 closing at Rs1001.78 followed by Sapphire Fiber, the share price of which declined by Rs67.42 to close at Rs831.58.