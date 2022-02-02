UrduPoint.com

PSX Stays Bullish For 3rd Consecutive Day, Gains 444 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2022 | 05:36 PM

PSX stays bullish for 3rd consecutive day, gains 444 points

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend for third consecutive day on Wednesday, gaining 444.65 points, a positive change of 0.97 points, closing at 46,119.15 points against 45,674.50 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend for third consecutive day on Wednesday, gaining 444.65 points, a positive change of 0.97 points, closing at 46,119.15 points against 45,674.50 points on the last working day.

A total of 360,805,181 shares, valuing Rs10.939, were traded during the day compared to the trade of 312,501,826 shares worth Rs 9.487, the previous day.

As many as 381 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 269 of them recorded gain and 91 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Hum Network with a volume of 48,787,500 shares and price per share of Rs7.65, Telecard LImited with a volume of 28,283,500 and price per share of Rs18.42 and Treet Corp with volume of 26,314,500 and price per share of Rs42.31.

Ismail Ind witnessed a maximum increase of Rs32.79 per share, closing at Rs470.07 whereas the runner up was Mari PetroleumXD the share prices of which climbed up by Rs31.89 to Rs1699.90.

Sapphire Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs81.22 closing at Rs1001.78 followed by Sapphire Fiber, the share price of which declined by Rs67.42 to close at Rs831.58.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Treet Corporation Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Hum Network Limited Sapphire Fibers Limited

Recent Stories

Electricity tariff hike on cards: Mian Zahid Hussa ..

Electricity tariff hike on cards: Mian Zahid Hussain

25 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Bayt Mal Al-Quds ..

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency’s Approval of Develop ..

28 minutes ago
 Turkey Plans to Add Black Sea Gas to Its Energy Sy ..

Turkey Plans to Add Black Sea Gas to Its Energy System in 2023 - Erdogan

8 minutes ago
 Stars walk disciplinary tightrope in Africa Cup of ..

Stars walk disciplinary tightrope in Africa Cup of Nations

8 minutes ago
 Thailand welcome vaccinated visitors with quaranti ..

Thailand welcome vaccinated visitors with quarantine-free entry

8 minutes ago
 Poland's PGNiG Hopes EU to Re-Examine 2017 Complai ..

Poland's PGNiG Hopes EU to Re-Examine 2017 Complaint Against Gazprom's Actions

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>