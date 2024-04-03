PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 869 More Points
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 869.77 points, a positive change of 1.30 percent, closing at 67,756.04 points against 66,886.26 points the previous trading day.
A total of 361,823,380 shares valuing Rs.11.901 billion were traded during the day as compared to 239,650,377 shares valuing Rs.8.940 billion the last day.
Some 340 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 208 of them recorded gains and 108 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 24 remained unchanged.
In the future market, as many as 307 companies traded shares in the market, out of which 212 recorded gains, 86 witnessed losses whereas the share prices of 9 companies remained unchanged.
In psx, the three top trading companies were PIAC(A) with 38,235,500 shares at Rs.25.22 per share, Flying Cement with 21,459,500 shares with Rs.8.79 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 20,977,567 shares at Rs.1.38 per share.
Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.43.21 per share price, closing at Rs.619.28, whereas the runner-up was Lucky Cement Limited with a Rs.36.47 rise in its per share price to Rs.798.66.
Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.49.50 per share closing at Rs.1,250.50, followed by Shahmurad Sugar Mills Limited with Rs.28.54 decline to close at Rs.541.46.
