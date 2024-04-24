PSX Turns Bullish, Gains 692 More Points
Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The 100-Index of pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around to bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 692.49 points, a positive change of 0.97 percent, closing at 72,051.89 points against 71,359.41 points the previous trading day.
A total of 599,401,643 shares valuing Rs.24.459 billion were traded during the day as compared to 655,935,508 shares valuing Rs.24.485 billion the last day.
Some 382 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 218 of them recorded gains and 139 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 25 remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Pak Int.
Bulk with 54,513,000 shares at Rs.7.01 per share, K-Electric Limited with 40,123,957 shares at Rs.4.14 per share and Air Link Commun with 25,939,673 shares at Rs.78.34 per share.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.153.49 per share price, closing at Rs.20,627.99, whereas the runner-up was Hallmark Company Limited with a Rs.69.64 rise in its per share price to Rs.998.21.
Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.73.04 per share closing at Rs.965.96, followed by Sapphire Textile Mills Limited with Rs.59.63 decline to close at Rs.1,265.37.
