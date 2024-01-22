PSX turns to bullish trend, gains 657 points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around to bullish trend on Monday, gaining 657.19 points, a positive change of 1.04 percent, closing at 63,939.41 points against 63,282.23 points the previous trading day.

A total of 298,699,061 shares valuing Rs.12.515 billion were traded during the day as compared to 287,310,860 shares valuing Rs.9.320 billion the last day.

Some 335 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 140 of them recorded gains and 171 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 24 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 97,700,790 shares at Rs.

5.57 per share, Pak Petroleum with 23,338,496 shares at Rs.131.01 per share and PIAC(A) with 21,105,500 shares at Rs.12.07 per share.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.70.00 per share price, closing at Rs.8,270.00, whereas the runner-up was Mari Petroleum Company Limited with a Rs.53.28 rise in its per share price to Rs.2,428.65.

Honda Atlas cars (Pakistan) Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.20.53 per share closing at Rs.254.06, followed by JDW Sugar Mills Limited with Rs.19.00 decline to close at Rs.415.00.