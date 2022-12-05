UrduPoint.com

PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 537 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2022 | 05:10 PM

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 537 points

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 537.43 points, a negative change of 1.28 percent, closing at 41612.67 against 42150.10 points on the previous day.

A total of 126,256,962 shares were traded during the day as compared to 143,209,118 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 3.244 billion against Rs5.094 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 329 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 61 of them recorded gains and 250 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 9,849,701 shares at Rs 1.36 per share, Fauji Cement with 9,477,500 shares at Rs 12.51 per share, and Hascol petrol with 8,038,500 shares at Rs 7.76 per share.

Pak Services witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 64.57 per share price, closing at Rs 926.31, whereas the runner-up was Reliance Cotton with a Rs 40 rise in its per share price to Rs 705.

Premium Textile witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 35.11 per share closing at Rs 650 followed by JDW Sugar with a Rs 27.72 decline to close at Rs 416.28.

